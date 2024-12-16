Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Up 9.5% in November

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,100 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 282,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Hycroft Mining stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

