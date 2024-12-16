Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Up 9.5% in November

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,100 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 282,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
Hycroft Mining stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hycroft Mining
- What is a support level?
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.