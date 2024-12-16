Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Up 102.5% Over Last Week

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Hyperliquid has traded 102.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hyperliquid token can currently be purchased for $25.48 or 0.00024506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperliquid has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and $342.69 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyperliquid alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,132.63 or 1.00162401 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103,556.24 or 0.99607987 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hyperliquid Token Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. The official website for Hyperliquid is hyperliquid.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hyperliquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency . Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,993,930 with 270,908,567 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 26.01143709 USD and is up 8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $354,577,046.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperliquid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperliquid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperliquid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.