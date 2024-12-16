Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 337000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imagine Lithium
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.