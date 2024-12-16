Insider Buying: Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Director Buys 350 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,279.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. The trade was a 3.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sameh Fahmy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Sameh Fahmy bought 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $246.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.16 and its 200 day moving average is $243.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.68.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

