Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,505 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $91,410.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,933,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,994.70. This trade represents a 0.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301.84.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,309.39.
- On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,558.00.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,908.00.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $104,529.81.
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,152.40.
- On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $63,771.42.
- On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,728.88.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $126,909.67.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
MIO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,519. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 362,964 shares during the period.
