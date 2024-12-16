Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,505 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $91,410.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,933,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,994.70. This trade represents a 0.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301.84.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,309.39.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,558.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,908.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $104,529.81.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,152.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $63,771.42.

On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,728.88.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $126,909.67.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MIO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,519. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 362,964 shares during the period.

