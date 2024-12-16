Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CFO Sells $290,661.60 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $290,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 926,114 shares in the company, valued at $27,524,108.08. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IonQ Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4,824.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

