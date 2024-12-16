Insider Selling: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) CFO Sells $107,000.00 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,642 shares in the company, valued at $236,086.94. This trade represents a 31.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

Urban One Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Urban One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

