Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Up 33.0% in November

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 147,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Intrusion Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. 110,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,201. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intrusion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Intrusion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

