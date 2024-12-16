Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Up 7.3% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.43. 15,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $23.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
