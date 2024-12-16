Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

VPV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,430 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $400,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,790,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,225. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,263.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 127,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 86,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 153,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

