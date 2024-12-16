InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Down 19.8% in November

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 321,312 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 65,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,710. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $23.29.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

