IOST 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.57 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. IOST has a market capitalization of $182.92 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

