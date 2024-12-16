Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 254.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 537.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,756,000 after buying an additional 2,672,821 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after acquiring an additional 972,101 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 495,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 445,207 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,961 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM opened at $111.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 794.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

