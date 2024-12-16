iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,123,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SHY stock opened at $82.09 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.