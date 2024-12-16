iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,395,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.38. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $123.60 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

