iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9,085.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 315,077 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock

IXG opened at $99.41 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $76.10 and a 52 week high of $105.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $462.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

