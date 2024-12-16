iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.02 and last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 129327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.61.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,399 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 563,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,424,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 331,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 42,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 331,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

