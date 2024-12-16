iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Lessened by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $136.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.42 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.