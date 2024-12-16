Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 9,369,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,517,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JOBY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,699.90. The trade was a 59.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $858,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,828,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,114,503.85. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,501 shares of company stock worth $2,713,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 670,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,144,000 after acquiring an additional 812,248 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 68.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 435,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 616,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

