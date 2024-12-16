John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3525 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLYB stock remained flat at $46.76 on Monday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 0.69. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

