JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $97.90 on Monday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,688,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $448,549.74. This represents a 79.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,745 shares of company stock worth $5,746,974. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 539.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

