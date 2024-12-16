Karen Prior Sells 14,000 Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) insider Karen Prior sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.80), for a total transaction of £53,200 ($67,171.72).

Shares of Anpario stock opened at GBX 380.10 ($4.80) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 328.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 309.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £64.27 million, a PE ratio of 2,138.89 and a beta of 0.58. Anpario plc has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 394.50 ($4.98).

A number of brokerages have commented on ANP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Anpario from GBX 340 ($4.29) to GBX 370 ($4.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

