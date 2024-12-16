Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $2.93. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 2,382,805 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 172,966 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 137.1% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 490,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 283,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 34.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,195 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 5,911,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 983,623 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

