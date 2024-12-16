Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $2.93. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 2,382,805 shares changing hands.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
Kosmos Energy Stock Down 8.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
