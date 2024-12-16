Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in November

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,755,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 21,421,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64,387.5 days.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

KUASF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

