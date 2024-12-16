Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Holdings Boosted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,908,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KD stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.54, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Kyndryl Profile



Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

