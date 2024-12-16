La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sidoti lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on La-Z-Boy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
Shares of LZB stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.34.
La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than La-Z-Boy
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.