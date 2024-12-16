La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 14.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after buying an additional 124,409 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 263.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 109,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after buying an additional 97,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.34.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

