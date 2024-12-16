Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) Enters Employment Agreement with CEO Eilif Serck-HanssenOn December 12, 2024, Laureate Education, Inc. (the “Company”) finalized an employment agreement with Eilif Serck-Hanssen, the President and Chief Executive Off

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Laureate Education’s 8K filing here.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
