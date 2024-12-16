LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LVTX):

12/12/2024 – LAVA Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

12/12/2024 – LAVA Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2024 – LAVA Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2024 – LAVA Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

LVTX stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.43. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LAVA Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

