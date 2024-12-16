LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Up 28.1% in November

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

LCNB Stock Performance

LCNB stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.88%. Analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LCNB by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in LCNB by 10.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LCNB by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LCNB by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCNB

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.