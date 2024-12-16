Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $28.30 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Texas Roadhouse worth $28,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,261,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,539,000 after acquiring an additional 148,462 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 922,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.09.

TXRH stock opened at $186.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average of $176.92. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.87 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

