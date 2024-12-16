Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $31.58 Million Investment in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,292,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,575,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Life Time Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,054 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $4,127,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,556.66. This represents a 40.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

LTH opened at $22.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

