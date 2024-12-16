Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lucero Energy Corp. (CVE:LOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.60. The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 1861397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

LOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Lucero Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$270.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43.

Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.94 million for the quarter. Lucero Energy had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Lucero Energy Corp. will post 0.0602883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

