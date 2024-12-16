Lycaon Resources Limited (ASX:LYN) Insider Buys A$22,500.00 in Stock

Lycaon Resources Limited (ASX:LYN – Get Free Report) insider James Robinson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,500.00 ($14,331.21).

Lycaon Resources Stock Performance

About Lycaon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Lycaon Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, Niobium, Lithium, iron oxide, and platinum group elements. Lycaon Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lycaon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycaon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.