Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 34752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lycos Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on LCX
Lycos Energy Price Performance
About Lycos Energy
Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lycos Energy
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- What is a support level?
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Lycos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.