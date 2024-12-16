Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 34752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lycos Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.06. The firm has a market cap of C$135.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.95.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

