Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Sells $32,114.39 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CTO David Buonasera sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $32,114.39. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 223,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,096.45. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Buonasera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, David Buonasera sold 431 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $7,232.18.

On Friday, November 22nd, David Buonasera sold 9,219 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $156,723.00.

On Monday, November 18th, David Buonasera sold 277 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $4,368.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $16.47 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Magnite by 111.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 973.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Magnite by 446.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Scotiabank began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

