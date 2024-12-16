Maria Chatti-Gautier Acquires 3,583 Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Maria Chatti-Gautier bought 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($14.79) per share, for a total transaction of £41,956.93 ($52,975.92).

Georgia Capital Price Performance

Georgia Capital stock opened at GBX 1,154 ($14.57) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £415.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,041.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,087.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,022.29. Georgia Capital PLC has a one year low of GBX 830 ($10.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,396 ($17.63).

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

