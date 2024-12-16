Maria Chatti-Gautier Acquires 3,583 Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Maria Chatti-Gautier bought 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($14.79) per share, for a total transaction of £41,956.93 ($52,975.92).
Georgia Capital Price Performance
Georgia Capital stock opened at GBX 1,154 ($14.57) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £415.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,041.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,087.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,022.29. Georgia Capital PLC has a one year low of GBX 830 ($10.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,396 ($17.63).
Georgia Capital Company Profile
