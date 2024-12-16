Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,200 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the November 15th total of 361,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Marston’s Stock Performance
Shares of MARZF remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Marston’s has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.57.
Marston’s Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marston’s
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.