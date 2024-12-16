Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,200 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the November 15th total of 361,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Marston’s Stock Performance

Shares of MARZF remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Marston’s has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

