Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $115.13 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,057,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 430,057,744.01116381 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.27496116 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $8,900,291.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

