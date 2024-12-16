McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

McRae Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MCRAA stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.02.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.