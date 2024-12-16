McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
McRae Industries Stock Performance
Shares of MCRAA stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.02.
McRae Industries Company Profile
