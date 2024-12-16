MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $199.49 and last traded at $199.48, with a volume of 65163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.08.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average is $148.00.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

