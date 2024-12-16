MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 186,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 180,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFIC opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

