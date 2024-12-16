MinePlex (PLEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.08

MinePlex (PLEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $29.59 million and approximately $20.08 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106,635.66 or 0.99680789 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,056.28 or 0.99139195 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

