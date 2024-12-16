Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.6 %

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $420.21. 6,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $335.73 and a twelve month high of $550.00. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.11 and a 200-day moving average of $463.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 42.43 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

