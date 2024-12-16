MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 208,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 11,762.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

FTXL opened at $90.16 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $75.62 and a one year high of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1657 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

