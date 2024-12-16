MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 15,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,634 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,494,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,773,000 after acquiring an additional 446,762 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,928,000 after acquiring an additional 289,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MasTec by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,096,000 after acquiring an additional 279,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MasTec from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

MasTec Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $137.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.02 and a beta of 1.72. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,310. The trade was a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080,300. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,301. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

