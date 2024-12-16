MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) by 589.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,627 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 4.74% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BUL opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.90. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55.

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

