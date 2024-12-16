MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.40% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMIT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000.

Shares of MMIT opened at $24.28 on Monday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

