MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 141,975 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 764,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 434,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,934,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FREL stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.