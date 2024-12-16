MML Investors Services LLC Sells 210 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,774 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vistra by 56.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,903,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Vistra by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE VST opened at $144.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.16.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

