MML Investors Services LLC Sells 37,444 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,444 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.